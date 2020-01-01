NEWS Michelle Williams gives birth to second child Newsdesk Share with :





Michelle Williams has become a mother again.



The Brokeback Mountain star and her fiance Thomas Kail have welcomed their first child into the world, according to a report by Us Weekly.



The baby is William's second, as she is also mum to Matilda, her teenage daughter from her romance with the late Heath Ledger.



The 39-year-old actress revealed she was engaged to theatre director Kail and pregnant with his child late last year. The star met Kail while they were working on award-winning TV drama Fosse/Verdon. Kail is perhaps best known for directing the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights and Hamilton.



In March keen-eyed fans spotted a wedding band on Kail's finger when the pair were photographed taking a romantic stroll in New York, sparking rumours they had tied the knot. But neither Williams nor Kail have commented on the photograph or speculation they are married.