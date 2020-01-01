Actor Danny Masterson charged with raping three women

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson has been charged with forcibly raping three women.

On Wednesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced the actor will be arraigned in September in connection with incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003.

Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, according to the complaint, and a 28-year-old and another 23-year-old two years later.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller, who is prosecuting the case, claimed all the alleged incidents took place at Masterson's home in the Hollywood Hills.

If convicted, the 44-year-old faces up to life behind bars.

According to Deadline, the lawmakers have declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations.

The rape and sexual assault allegations against Masterson have been hanging over him for years and the scandal prompted TV bosses to write his character out of Netflix comedy The Ranch.

Masterson, who wed actress Bijou Phillips in 2011, has repeatedly denied the allegations.