Comedian Chris D'Elia denies sexual misconduct allegations

Comedian Chris D'Elia has insisted he "never knowingly pursued" any underage females.

The Undateable star hit headlines on Wednesday after a Twitter user named Simone Rossi shared screenshots of email exchanges she'd allegedly had with the 40-year-old back in 2014, when he seemingly attempted to solicit photos of her and arrange a meet up when she was just 16.

Alongside the messages, she wrote, "imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age (sic)."

Rossi's remarks led to a number of other anonymous women coming forward with their own claims about D'Elia's alleged inappropriate conduct, prompting him to address the accusations.

In a statement given to TMZ, D'Elia admitted he hasn't always been on his best behaviour since finding fame, but vehemently denied the allegations made against him online.

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," he declared.

"All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me."

However, D'Elia did issue an apology and promised to "do better" in the future.

"That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better," the actor added.