Kristen Wiig has twins

Kristen Wiig is reportedly a first-time mother.



According to editors at Us Weekly, the Bridesmaids star and her fiance Avi Rothman welcomed twins via surrogate earlier this year.



A representative for Wiig has not yet commented on the report.



However, the 46-year-old did hint at motherhood during a spot as guest host for a pre-Mother's Day episode of Saturday Night Live in May.



Paying tribute to her own mother, Kristen said, "This is the Mother's Day show, and at SNL, it's a very special time to celebrate moms. Unfortunately, probably like a lot of you, I can't be with my mom on this Mother's Day. So, I hope it's O.K., I would like to tell her I love her. I don't know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life. But this year I'm feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I'm so thankful for all the things she's taught me, like preparing me to be a mom myself."



After three years of dating, Wiig became engaged to actor Rothman in 2019. She was previously in a relationship with The Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti and was married to Hayes Hargrove between 2005 and 2009.