Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, and Laura Linney team up for The Miracle Club





Maggie Smith, Laura Linney, and Kathy Bates are teaming up to star in upcoming drama The Miracle Club.

The film will follow the journey of a group of women from Dublin, Ireland, who go on a pilgrimage to Lourdes in France which leads them to discover each other's friendship and their own personal miracles, according to Variety.



Thaddeus O'Sullivan, who directed the recent series of long-running British TV show Silent Witness, will helm the flick, which is based on an original screenplay by Jimmy Smallhorne, Timothy Prager, and Josh Maurer.



Maurer will also produce, alongside Chris Curling and Alixandre Witlin, with James Flynn serving as executive producer.



"At its heart, this film captures the strength, resilience and love of remarkable woman as they define themselves under their own terms, and by the power of their friendship and faith," Maurer said in a statement.



The Miracle Club is scheduled to start principal photography in Dublin in April next year.



Embankment Films, which helped finance the movie, have sold the The Miracle Club to international distributors, including the British arm of Lionsgate.



"The Miracle Club entertains, inspires and embraces the audience with its colourful, unpredictable and endearing characters; it celebrates hope, humour, family and friendship - with miracles that really do happen," Tim Haslam from Embankment added.



The Miracle Club is slated for release in 2022.