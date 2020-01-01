John Boyega and Joe Cornish considering Attack the Block sequel

John Boyega has met with Attack the Block director Joe Cornish to discuss making a sequel to the sci-fi horror flick.

The 2011 movie, which follows a group of South London teenagers who fight off an alien invasion, was a hit with critics and audiences, and just four years later, Boyega was catapulted to worldwide fame when he starred in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During an interview with the Script Apart podcast, Cornish revealed that he met with the 28-year-old star to talk about him reprising his role as teenager Moses.

"We've got ideas," The Kid Who Would Be King filmmaker said. "I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We've always had ideas after the first one. But obviously we've both been busy doing different things."

He also hinted that a sequel would also take into account how much the world has changed in the nine years since Attack The Block hit cinema screens.

"In a way, the longer you leave it, the more interesting it is," Cornish cryptically shared. "So that's all I'll say."

Boyega took to Twitter to further tease fans with the possibility of an Attack the Block sequel, as he reposted an article that featured Cornish's interview and the headline: "Joe Cornish reveals he's met up with John Boyega to talk ideas for an Attack the Block sequel."

"...think imma need the whole of London for an army on this one......" he quipped, and later told a follower that he "wouldn't imagine" doing the movie without co-star Alex Esmail.