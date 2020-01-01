Gabrielle Union calls for increase in representation 'from top to bottom' of entertainment industry

Gabrielle Union wants to see Hollywood bosses making a more proactive effort to combat racism in the entertainment industry.

Following her exit from America's Got Talent after just one season at the end of 2019, the actress maintained her departure came as a result of complaints she made about the "toxic" working environment behind the scenes, referencing harassment, inappropriate behaviour, and misogynistic conduct.

During an appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the star opened up about the investigation into the show that NBC commissioned, insisting that she thought it was going to be "independent" but it was controlled by NBC and other production companies involved with the show.

"They turn over what they believe to be inflammatory things, or things that are not advantageous to me," Gabrielle alleged.

She also claimed that NBC Entertainment's chairman Paul Telegdy used such information against her.

"He then threatens my agent," the L.A.'s Finest star claimed. "'Gabrielle better watch who she calls a racist' in the middle of an investigation about racism and discrimination. This is what's happening from the top of the company."

Gabrielle then shared her thoughts on how Hollywood could do better to combat racism.

"There has to be an increase in representation across the board from the top to the bottom. We have to be able to be okay with change that doesn't always benefit us," she explained. "Some people believe that... the only way to lead is to centre yourself in every argument. But what I'm learning throughout this whole process is, sometimes the best way to lead is to get out of the way and make room for someone else."

She concluded: "We have to dismantle the whole thing. We can't put a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound."