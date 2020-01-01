This Is Us star Lonnie Chavis details experiences of racism in powerful essay

This Is Us star Lonnie Chavis struggled to hold back tears as he listened to a racist grandmother on the hit show because it brought back awful memories from his real life.

The 12-year-old, who plays Randall Pearson in the TV drama, has opened up about his experiences in a new essay for People magazine and recalled how the show's director and writers trying to calm him down as he became emotional during the scene.

"I started crying listening to an actor portray a racist grandmother toward my character," he wrote. "The director and writers told me that they didn't need me to cry for the scene. However, it was hard for me not to cry as I witnessed what I had just learned was my reality. I wasn't acting, I was crying for me.

"Can you imagine having to explain to a room full of white people why I couldn't hold back my real tears while experiencing the pain of racism...?"

Lonnie also revealed he was once racially profiled at a restaurant in San Diego, California while visiting one of his young black co-stars.

"Her black cousins and I were accused by a young white girl working the cash register of trying to steal the few tips in her tip cup," the young actor added. "It was a huge ordeal that almost led to police being called on us while we were with our parents."

A fan of the show came to the family's rescue and explained Lonnie was "a professional actor on two television series currently airing" and added he "doubted I would need to steal her few dollars".

"My mother never played the 'he's an actor' card," Lonnie explained. "She definitely knew and argued that we were being targeted merely because we were a group of young black children. Can you imagine someone thinking you are a thief just because of the colour of your skin? I can."

Elsewhere, the teenager also opened up about the drama that went down on his 10th birthday in 2018, when his father was detained by police for a traffic ticket.

"I held my baby brother and cried as I could hear my mother yelling outside of our home. I thought my parents were for sure going to die going up against the police," he recounted. "By the grace of God, they are both still with me, and that racially motivated harassment against my father was dismissed. Can you imagine holding on to your three little brothers while thinking that you are all going to be orphans? I can."

Lonnie concluded the essay by writing: "Change has got to happen for unarmed Black citizens to not live in fear of being murdered. Can you imagine being me in 2020 and wondering what the future holds?"