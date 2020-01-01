Lindsay Lohan's mum Dina engaged to online boyfriend

Lindsay Lohan's mum Dina Lohan is engaged to her online boyfriend Jesse Nadler.

The reality TV star announced the news on her private Facebook page on Wednesday, posting a picture of her showing off her stunning new diamond ring with the caption: "It's official.”

While it's not the first time Jesse has popped the question to Dina – it's the first time he's done so with a ring.

The 55-year-old told reporters at the New York Post's gossip column Page Six that he sent the diamond in the post, as he and Dina are currently being kept apart as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

He's in California looking after his mother, while Dina is in New York. However, the pair are now making plans to wed "the first hour" they are back together.

"We never fight, and I’m close to (Dina’s daughter) Aliana, and the girls accept the relationship. I wanted to make sure Dina’s girls were on board with our relationship. I always respected that," he told Page Six.

Dina is mother to actress Lindsay and singer Aliana with ex-husband Michael Lohan, as well as sons Michael, Jr. and Cody.

The 57-year-old and Jesse first started dating in 2014, after meeting online, but split in April 2019. They reconciled in April.