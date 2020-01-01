Pete Davidson and Colin Jost to lead comedy Worst Man

Pete Davidson is teaming up with his Saturday Night Live co-star Colin Jost for a new wedding comedy.

The 26-year-old will appear alongside Jost for the first time on the big-screen in Universal's upcoming comedy Worst Man.

Davidson will reportedly play the best man of Jost's groom, as a soon-to-be-married couple and their families prepare for the big day, according to Variety.

Worst Man is based on an original idea from the 37-year-old comedian, as well as writers Matthew Bass and Theodore Bressman.

Lorne Michaels, creator of Saturday Night Live, is also producing the film, and the hunt is still on for a director to helm the project.

There have been rumours that Davidson and Jost, who co-hosts Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment with Michael Che, are set to depart the sketch show later this year, with The King of Staten Island star unlikely to return when it begins production in the autumn.

Jost, who is currently engaged to Scarlett Johansson, is expected to depart after the 2020 presidential election in the U.S. in November.

Davidson has been gradually building a successful Hollywood career, with a recent critically-acclaimed performance in Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island, which was released earlier this month, and an upcoming role in James Gunn's DC Comics movie, The Suicide Squad, which will be released next year.

Meanwhile, Jost will next be seen on the big screen in Warner Bros.' live-action Tom & Jerry movie.