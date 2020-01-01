NEWS Gwyneth Paltrow launching follow-up to controversial sell-out candle Newsdesk Share with :





Gwyneth Paltrow is gearing up to release a follow-up to her controversial This Smells Like My Vagina candle.



The actress/entrepreneur launched the product on her Goop website earlier this year, and soon after, the candle was completely sold-out - with curious customers having to sign up to a waiting list to get their hands on one.



And following the huge amount of interest in the product, Gwyneth announced during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night that she will soon be unveiling a new addition to the range called This Smells Like My Orgasm.



"You're always kind of in the news, one way or another, and the one thing I saw that was a big thing, was that you had a candle. The name of the candle, it was sold out...," said Jimmy, before The Avengers star continued: "This Smells Like My Vagina... It's pretty funny. The idea was sort of like a punk rock, feminist, kind of like... and we have a new one, which actually might be more for you to give to your wife."



Gwyneth then held up the new candle to the camera with the full label on display.



The This Smells Like My Orgasm candle is currently available to pre-order on the Goop website and is expected to begin shipping on 25 June. It is priced at $75 (£59).



Developed by perfumer Douglas Little, the candle is described as featuring notes of "tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that's sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive".