NEWS Leah Remini reacts to Danny Masterston rape charges





Former Church of Scientology member Leah Remini has taken to social media to react to the arrest of Danny Masterson on rape charges.



On Wednesday, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced the That '70s Show star will be arraigned in September in connection with incidents that took place between 2001 and 2003. Masterson is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, according to the complaint, and a 28-year-old and another 23-year-old two years later.



The claims were made public in 2017, when the women claimed they had reported the alleged assaults to leaders of the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member. And Remini - who used the accounts of two of the women in her docuseries Scientology and the Aftermath - has since posted about the news on her Twitter account.

"Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology!" she wrote. "Praise the lord!"



Remini, who was a Scientologist from the age of nine until she left in 2013, went on to warn members of the Church: "This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end!"



Meanwhile, Masterson's lawyer Tom Mesereau issued a statement following the charges being issued on Wednesday, insisting the 44-year-old is innocent.



"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," he said in a statement. "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife (Bijou Phillips) are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."