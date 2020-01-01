NEWS Jennifer Lawrence goes public to demand justice for Breonna Taylor Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Lawrence has joined Twitter to call for the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky to be brought to justice.



Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was fatally shot multiple times in her own home in March after officers entered with a no-knock warrant during a botched drugs sting relating to a suspect already in custody.



The three cops allegedly involved are yet to be charged over her death, and in her second post on a new Twitter profile created this month, Jennifer wrote, "#SayHerName #BreonnaTaylor," above a powerful statement demanding Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron hold them to account.



"For three months since her murder Breonna Taylor's family, the people of Louisville, Americans across the country, and many around the world have called out for justice," the star's statement reads. "And yet, those calls have gone unanswered. No arrests have been made, the officers responsible for her death remain employed by the LMPD (Louisville Metro Police Department), and disturbingly, the LMPD's own investigation report was woefully inaccurate."



Directly calling for charges to be brought as swiftly as possible, Jennifer added: "As a Lousivillian (sic), as a human being, I cannot be silent. I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable."



The 29-year-old also condemned the "erasure" of black women, stating that it could not "continue in America".



In her first post from her account, @JLawrence_RepUs, Jennifer shared a link to a short film from Represent.Us, an anti-corruption and electoral reform group whose board she sits on. In the clip, Unbreaking America: Justice for Sale, actor Omar Epps highlights the high percentage of African-Americans jailed due to unfairness in the U.S. criminal justice system.



The Twitter profile is Jennifer's first public foray into social media - although she has confessed to using secret private accounts, previously telling InStyle, "I'm on it. But I'm a voyeur: I watch, I don't speak."