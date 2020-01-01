NEWS Rosario Dawson moving in with boyfriend Cory Booker Newsdesk Share with :





Rosario Dawson is relocating to New Jersey to live with her boyfriend, Senator Cory Booker.



The 41-year-old actress revealed her big plans while appearing as a special guest at director Kevin Smith’s Mooby’s restaurant delivery and pop-up in Los Angeles on Wednesday.



After her Clerks II director asked what she has missed since being in quarantine, the star revealed she hasn't seen Booker, 51, in several months.



"My boyfriend. I haven't seen him since February. He is by himself, going between Newark and (Washington) DC," she said, explaining she was taking care of her parents in L.A., before going on to reveal she's headed to Newark. "I'm actually in the process of moving, by the way. I'm going to New Jersey. I'm moving to Newark..."



After explaining her dad had just got the all-clear from pancreatic cancer, but was still recovering from the treatment, Smith asked if her parents were moving with her. Dawson clarified her mother will be staying at the actress' place in New York, while she resides with Brooker.



"I'm moving in with my boyfriend, because it's time. We were thinking about moving in together anyway, but especially during all of this, it's been really intense," Dawson shared, adding she's "really excited."



She admitted back in April that being "many thousands of miles apart" from Booker was "so challenging".

They have been dating since 2019.