Actress Raven-Symone weds

Actress Raven-Symone is a married woman.



The That's So Raven star exchanged vows with Miranda Pearman-Maday in an intimate ceremony earlier this week, and took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news, and a few photos, with fans.



She first teased the announcement with a close-up snap of a glass of rose Champagne, and captioned it: "So something happened this week, that has changed my life FOR THE BETTER!"



"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," the 34-year-old revealed besides a follow-up snap of the happy couple on its wedding day. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a**hole!!! I's married NOW (sic)."



"Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time," she added of the backyard bash.



Pearman-Maday also gave her social media followers an insight into the newlyweds' big day, posting some pictures on her Instagram Stories timeline, including one of the pair posing next to a few guests wearing face masks, and another of the brides taking a mirror selfie.



Raven came out in 2016 but has largely kept her personal life private.