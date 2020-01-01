Benedict Cumberbatch and Shia LaBeouf to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Benedict Cumberbatch, Shia LaBeouf, and Kelly Clarkson are among the big names who will be honoured with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

The trio will be joined by the likes of Zac Efron, Josh Brolin, Sarah Brightman, Missy Elliott, Trisha Yearwood, Jefferson Airplane, Courteney Cox, Laura Linney, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, and Don Cheadle, while Love Story stars Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal will double up for a special ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1970 film.

The selections were announced on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce officials, who hand out the fabled pavement plaques, are in talks with City Public Health bosses to reschedule the star unveiling ceremonies in April, May, and June that were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The next ceremony is tentatively scheduled for September.