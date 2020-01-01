Elon Musk denies having threesome with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne

Elon Musk has denied reports he enjoyed a "threesome affair" with Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne.

The new dad has been linked to a sex tryst involving the actresses as part of a defamation case filed against Heard by her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and Daily Mail sources claim the Pirates of the Caribbean star's lawyers want to quiz Delevingne about the rumoured "three-way affair", which allegedly began at Depp's downtown Los Angeles penthouse in 2016 after Heard split from the movie star.

Depp's legal team has reportedly obtained an image of a woman "closely resembling Delevingne riding the private elevator to Depp‘s penthouse".

But in a new statement, Musk has insisted he and Delevingne are "friends", insisting, "We’ve never been intimate."

"She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!" he continued.

"Regarding this (defamation) lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on. Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!"

Meanwhile, Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman has questioned the timeline of Musk's romance with the Aquaman star, telling WENN, "Despite his repeated public statements to the contrary, witnesses testified Elon Musk was spending late nights in Johnny Depp’s penthouse with Amber Heard as early as one month after Ms. Heard married Mr. Depp."

Waldman also stated he is trying to serve Musk a subpoena so he can quiz the Tesla boss about Heard's claims she was abused by Depp in May, 2016.

"Witnesses place Mr. Musk with Ms. Heard at the time she was executing her abuse hoax against Mr. Depp in May, 2016," the lawyer added. "We have questions for Mr. Musk."

Depp has long maintained his innocence amid Heard's claims he was an abusive husband throughout their short marriage. He sued for defamation last year after the Justice League actress referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in an article she wrote for The Washington Post.