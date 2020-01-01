Matthew McConaughey regularly talks to late father to keep his spirit 'alive'

Matthew McConaughey keeps his late father's spirit "alive" by regularly having conversations with him.

The actor received news of his father's abrupt death while working on the 1993 film Dazed and Confused, and barely had time to process his grief.

"In 1992, I was five days into shooting Dazed and Confused and I got a phone call that my father had passed on," he told Town & Country. "I drove to Houston to be with my family. I was with them for five days, and they told me to get back to work."

McConaughey then recalled how jumping back into life on set proved difficult as the reality of his loss hit him.

In order to cope, the star decided speaking to his parent was the best way to stay connected to him.

"The first night back, I was walking around and it hit me that my father was no longer here, but I could still keep his spirit alive if I talked aloud to him," the 50-year-old shared.

The experience led him to adopt the mantra "just keep livin'."

"So, 28 years later, I've been unable to find anything that isn't better if you take that mantra and slap it on it," he added. "There are choices in life; there's a way to make the 'just keep livin' decision with every decision we make."