Prince Harry and Meghan's charity trademark delayed





Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's bid to trademark the name of their Archewell charity has been delayed due to incorrectly filed paperwork.



In March, the couple had applied to trademark the name of their non-profit, named in honour of their 13-month-old son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.



However, their initial application has been rejected. Documents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show the lack of a signature is one of several issues with their filing, which has been called "too indefinite and too broad".



According to the initial application, the purposes of the charity included education and counselling, as well as fundraising for other charities, and to set up a website informing others about, "nutrition, general health and mental health".



An examiner who reviewed the documents last month ruled that the exact nature of plans for the trademark and charity, including what products and services it would provide, were not specified in enough detail.



An official notice also stated that the couple failed to pay the correct fees required to register the trademark.



Harry, Meghan, and their attorney, Marjorie Witter Norman, who filed the application, have six months to respond to the notice, which is dated 2 June. If they fail to respond the trademark application will be abandoned.



Speaking about the charity earlier this year, the couple told Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper: "We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name."



Adding that they chose the name Archewell because it "combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources," Harry and Meghan said they looked forward to launching Archewell "when the time is right".