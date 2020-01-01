Bryce Dallas Howard wouldn't accept The Help role if offered it today

Bryce Dallas Howard wouldn't accept a role in The Help if the film was offered to her today.

The 2011 movie, which also starred Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Emma Stone, was based on Kathryn Stockett's book, and focused on racism encountered by black maids in America's southern states during the 1960s.

Bryce played the spoiled and selfish Hilly Holbrook in the film, and while she is "grateful" to have landed the role early on in her Hollywood career, she wouldn't sign on for the project now.

The 39-year-old told The Los Angeles Times that because the movie, directed and adapted by white filmmaker Tate Taylor, was "created by predominantly white storytellers", she felt it was time for audiences to look for projects featuring black storytellers.

"Right now, in this time, stories are going to play a crucial role in our ability to empathise and to be inspired into action, and the storytellers who we must listen to right now and look to and learn from," Bryce explained. "There's an extraordinary body of work that centres on black characters from black creators."

When asked if she'd play Hilly if offered the part today, she replied: "No."

Earlier this month, the actress addressed the news that The Help has become the most-watched film on Netflix due to ongoing Black Lives Matter protests across the world, and urged her followers to watch other films that focus on the struggles of the African-American community.

"The Help is a fictional story told through the perspective of a white character and was created by predominantly white storytellers. We can all go further," she posted on Instagram, and suggested her fans check out films such as Malcolm X, Selma, and Just Mercy instead.