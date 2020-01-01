Baz Luhrmann in talks to start shooting Elvis biopic after Tom Hanks' Covid-19 battle

Baz Luhrmann has met with Australian officials to discuss shooting his Elvis Presley biopic.

The Moulin Rouge! director was four days away from filming the movie at the Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast when production was shut down in March after Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Annastacia Palaszczuk, the Premier of Queensland, told reporters at a press conference on Thursday that she had been in talks with Luhrmann to discuss starting up production.

"We want to ensure that this can happen as soon as possible while making sure that the cast and crew can operate safely," Palaszcuk said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. "Screen Queensland and Queensland Health are also currently developing a screen industry Covid safe plan that will be released shortly, paving the way for the whole sector to get rolling cameras again and crew back to work on sets."

In March, Luhrmann stated that he would look to resume shooting in Australia "as soon as the time is right".

"Please know this is in no way a reflection on our commitment to make this movie here in Queensland. In fact, we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days," he explained in a statement shared on social media. "All going well, we have a passionate conviction to be back here on the Gold Coast, picking up where we leave off as soon as the time is right."

Austin Butler will portray Elvis alongside Hanks as his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the as-yet untitled biopic, which will explore the singer's relationship with his controversial manager.