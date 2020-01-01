Dune cast heading to Hungary for reshoots in August

Denis Villeneuve and the cast of Dune are heading back to Hungary this summer for a series of reshoots.

The Arrival director and the cast, which includes Oscar Isaac, Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, shot the sci-fi epic at the Origo Film Studios in Budapest, Hungary, as well as locations in Jordan and Norway between March and July last year.

And on Thursday, editors at Deadline revealed that additional filming was set to take place in August, with extensive coronavirus measures in place. They report the extra shooting won't cause a delay to its 18 December release date.

Star Wars actor Isaac confirmed the news to the publication and insisted he's experienced last-minute reshoots in the past.

"We're going to do some additional shooting in mid-August... they're saying in Budapest in Hungary," he said. "I saw some things cut together and it just looks amazing. Denis is a real artist and it will be exciting to see it come together. It's kind of wild that we're doing some additional shooting a few months before it's supposed to come out, but that happened with Star Wars as well."

Dune, which is being split into two films, is set in a distant future and follows the complex story of royal houses who battle for control of the desert planet Arrakis, the only source of a drug named "the spice", which can give people superhuman powers.

Much of it was shot in the desert, and this proved challenging for some cast members who had to wear thick, rubbery costumes in the scorching heat.

"I remember going out of my room at 2am, and it being probably 100 degrees," Chalamet recalled to Vanity Fair in April. "The shooting temperature was sometimes 120 degrees. They put a cap on it out there, if it gets too hot. I forget what the exact number is, but you can't keep working."