Don Cheadle: 'I've been stopped by police officers more times than I can count'

Don Cheadle has been stopped by police "more times than I can count" because he "always fits the description".



During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, the Black Monday star shared how when he was growing up in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Kansas City, Missouri, he would never see law enforcement authorities.



However, that all changed when Don and his family moved to the suburbs, and he began to experience racial profiling.



"That's when a lot of bullying started when I was in school and definitely predicated on race," he said. "That's when it started to be evident that the cops were not on team Don."



Don then explained how he had endured "different treatment", which continued when he eventually moved to Los Angeles.



"I got stopped more times than I can count," the 55-year-old said of his experience with law enforcement, adding that he also had "guns put to my head".



"I always fit the description. I used to finish their sentences. They'd go, 'We're stopping you because...' and I'd go, 'I fit the description. I know.'



"This is something that was happening over and over again. I had good friends that were almost killed by the police for nothing."



Don also discussed the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis cops last month, and admitted the tragedy was not novel for him.



"This is not something that is new to me once all these videos came out," he lamented.