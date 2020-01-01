John David Washington overcame fear of heights while shooting Tenet

John David Washington overcame his fear of heights while shooting Christopher Nolan's thriller Tenet.

The BlacKkKlansman star admitted to Entertainment Weekly that he struggled filming scenes at height at first but the experience eventually helped him get over his fear.

"I loved every day of it. The only thing that probably was tough for me were the heights at first but I ended up getting over that, in India," Washington told the magazine. "And that became a great accomplishment for me, because I’m not too comfortable with heights and I became better acquainted with heights after that experience."

Back in December, a teaser from the film was released, showing his character rescuing a member of the audience from the hands of terrorists at an opera house, and Washington confessed he was blown away filming the jaw-dropping scene.

"I couldn’t get over the scale of it all, how many background artists we had," Washington explained. "Those are not digitally enhanced people, those weren't painted in, they were all there and present.

"It was extremely intense, so many moving pieces. Nolan on set, he just works at such pace and is so well organised. I mean, it was chaos when he yelled 'Action!' but getting it done, it felt very organised."

Tenet, also starring Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh, is set to hit cinemas on 31 July.