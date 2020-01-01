Simon Pegg: 'Tom Cruise is an incredibly generous performer'

Simon Pegg loves working with the "incredibly generous" Tom Cruise.

The British actor has worked with the Hollywood action hero since Mission: Impossible III back in 2006, and is set to reunite with him for the seventh and eighth instalments in the spy thriller franchise.

The 50-year-old, who plays tech expert Benji Dunn, revealed that Cruise is so compassionate and caring towards his co-stars that it makes filming the blockbusters less nerve-wracking.

“It’s always fun. He’s an incredibly generous performer. He cares a lot about everybody else. He’s always hanging out around the monitor... after hanging off an airplane, he’s worried about me doing a fistfight which isn’t particularly scary,” Pegg told Collider.

“I like it because there’s a normal person there, there’s a regular person that people tend to never see, and he’s aware of who he is and what he’s become,” he explained, before adding that he's always reassured when he's starring alongside Cruise.

“I’ve always had a good experience with Tom. You know you’re working on something which is going to be executed with 100 per cent committed enthusiasm. It’s nice to have that as the standard," he shared.

While filming was shut down on the Christopher McQuarrie-directed sequels earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pegg managed to meet some of the newcomers to the Mission: Impossible saga, such as Hayley Atwell.

"I felt like an old veteran. I’m four movies in... it was funny to be the old hand,” Pegg laughed. “I felt like Ving (Rhames) must have felt when I met him on number three. Now he’s six in.”