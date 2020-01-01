Lord of the Rings stars honour Sir Ian Holm

Lord of the Rings castmates Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, and Dominic Monaghan have added their tributes to those pouring in for Sir Ian Holm.

The actor passed away in hospital in London on Friday following a battle with Parkinson's disease. He was well-known for playing Frodo's uncle Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson's adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels.

Taking to Twitter to honour the 88-year-old, Bloom posted a photo of Sir Ian and the caption: "We lost a legend today. He played one of the smallest of characters in our film Lord of the Rings but he was always a giant to me."

Wood, who portrayed Bilbo Baggins' nephew Frodo in the films, called his late co-star a "brilliant and vibrant" person, adding: "Farewell, uncle."

The pair's Lord of the Rings castmate Monaghan also paid his respects, posting a still from The Return Of The King in which he, Wood, Sean Astin, and Billy Boyd shared a scene with Sir Ian.

Alongside the image, Monaghan wrote: "Off to the Grey Havens goes dear Ian Holm. Pete Jackson said he was the best actor he had ever worked with."

Claiming he studied the actor whenever he could, Monaghan praised Holm's charms and talent, recalling that: "on set and off it, he was a magical man. So sweet. So full of twinkle. So GOOD at it all. Namarie Uncle Bilbo."

Mia Farrow, Eddie Izzard, and Holm's daughter-in-law Samantha Morton have also paid tribute to the late actor.