Heather Locklear reported to be engaged

Heather Locklear looks set to head down the aisle again after news has emerged she is engaged to her childhood sweetheart.

People Magazine published an article this week indicating Locklear's boyfriend Chris Heisser has popped the question - and that she said yes.

The report follows pictures obtained by the Daily Mail showing the 58-year-old wearing a new diamond on her ring finger, with sources telling People she and Chris have been engaged "since the end of April."

The Melrose Place star dated Heisser in High School, and the couple reconnected a few years ago.

Their relationship has suffered many tribulations amid Locklear's recent battle with substance abuse and rehab recovery.

In 2018 Locklear was arrested for domestic violence following an altercation with Heisser. She was taken into custody and hospitalised several times throughout the year, ultimately checking in to rehab after a series of run-ins with the law.

Locklear appears to have turned a corner, however, and in April the Spin City actress posted to her Instagram account to mark a year of sobriety.

One insider told People: "They are really happy together. Her family, her parents, her siblings, and her daughter are all supporting her and excited for her."

This marriage will be Locklear's third - she was previously wed to rockers Richie Sambora and Tommy Lee.