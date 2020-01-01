will.i.am: 'Latin music is the new pop'

Black Eyed Peas star will.i.am is thrilled Latin music stars are finally "shining their light and cultural colour on the whole world".

The I Gotta Feeling hitmaker spoke with Britain's Daily Star newspaper, ahead of the release of the group's latest album, Translation, which features collaborations with Latin stars including Shakira, J Balvin, Maluma, and Becky G.

Explaining the motivation to explore the genre so heavily, Will insisted: "Latin music is the new pop! I'm so happy that Latinos and Latinas are shining their light and cultural colour on the whole world.

"To have this opportunity to compete and have our songs played all over the world, especially in the Latin community, is special," he shared, adding, "Black Eyed Peas is all about cultural exchange."

While Latin acts have previously had to Americanise their music to achieve international success, Will insisted that's not the case today, as the music has such widespread appeal.

"That's what I like about today, nobody is altering things for American success. When you think of global success you think it has to be through the gates of America, that is no longer a myth," the star shared. "Black Eyed Peas have known that as Americans. In 1998, we toured America but didn't see success until we left America," he continued. "Now you hear people like J Balvin everywhere - China, France, Australia - places that don't speak Spanish, it is international."

The Black Eyed Peas' latest album was released on Friday.