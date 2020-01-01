Kelvin Harrison Jr. turned down The High Note three times

Kelvin Harrison Jr. turned down his role in The High Note three times because he feared he wasn’t good enough.

In Nisha Ganatra’s new comedy-drama, the Waves actor plays unsigned singer David Cliff, who is discovered by Dakota Johnson’s aspiring music producer and convinces him to let her produce his debut album.

But in a new interview with Collider, Kelvin revealed that he turned down the project repeatedly because he didn’t rate his vocal skills.

“I said no, three times before even auditioning,” he shared. “I read the script and I thought it was wonderful, but I was like, ‘You can find someone that’s better. I don’t wanna embarrass myself. I don’t wanna do that to your movie. You deserve a good supporting male.’

“But they convinced me, eventually, and I met with the director, who was wonderful. So, I did my first tape, and then they brought me in for a chemistry read with Dakota, and I was like, ‘I’m never gonna get this job. I’m not tall enough. I’m not cool enough. Dakota is beautiful. She’s just better.’ I think all of those things played into that.”

The 25-year-old then noted that he didn’t get the part at first but it eventually circled back round to him, and it was refreshing being able to play someone who wasn’t still in high school for once.

“I’d never played a day older than 18, so the first challenge was figuring out, ‘What’s it like to actually live like a grown man? I’m a 25-year-old and I’ve been pretending that I was in high school, since I left high school.’ That was the first step,” he explained.

The High Note, also starring Tracee Ellis Ross, is now available on-demand.