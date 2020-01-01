Carey Mulligan intimidated by comedians on set of Promising Young Woman

Carey Mulligan felt “intimidated” working with comedians on her upcoming movie Promising Young Woman.

The British actress is best known for her work in serious dramas, such as An Education, Suffragette, and The Great Gatsby - so she felt a little daunted when she had to perform alongside comedians for the dark comedy-drama about a young woman who seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path.

In an interview with U.S. InStyle magazine, the 35-year-old admitted being in a film with a blooper reel was a foreign experience.

“I definitely felt intimidated at first because I was surrounded by comedians like Bo Burnham and Jennifer Coolidge, but we all got on so well” she shared. “(Director) Emerald (Fennell) would say, ‘Just try one where you're really camping it up.’ It's the only film I've ever been in that has a blooper reel.”

The movie appears to touch on a lot of themes that arose as part of the #MeToo movement, but Mulligan insisted Fennell actually wrote her script before the organisation gained traction in 2017.

“Emerald wrote it before the movement started, but the conversation has become more nuanced in the last couple of years,” she explained. “Everything in the film, you've seen in a bro comedy, where the guy tries to get the girl really drunk. And it's all been like, ‘Haha.’ But then you suddenly look at it through this different lens and go, ‘Actually, no. That makes me uncomfortable.’”

Elsewhere in the chat, the Inside Llewyn Davis star admitted she had a creative crush on Fennell, which is something she has previously experienced with her Mudbound director Dee Rees and An Education co-star Emma Thompson.

“It happened on Mudbound, watching Dee Rees and (cinematographer) Rachel Morrison make an extraordinary epic in 28 days. And again, with Emma Thompson in An Education. There are a lot of people who've been quite impactful,” she said.

Promising Young Woman is currently without a release date.