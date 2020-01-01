NEWS Halle Berry credits yoga with helping overcome health issues Newsdesk Share with :





Halle Berry is adamant her yoga practice has greatly benefitted her general health.



The Oscar-winning actress takes wellbeing seriously, and in addition to sharing regular posts about her fitness regime on Instagram, recently launched her Re-spin lifestyle venture.



Opening up about the activities she tries to include in her everyday routine in an article for U.S. Women’s Health magazine, Halle indicated that her regular yoga sessions have made a difference to the way she controls her type 1 diabetes.



“Throughout my life, I've developed a few simple practices that help me work through and release stress, fear, and negativity so that I can better manage my health (particularly my diabetes), be a better parent to my kids, and show up in the world from a grounded, balanced place,” she shared. “One of the most helpful stress-releasing practices for me is yoga. To me, it's a physical form of meditation that allows me to move negative energy out of my body. Whatever type of yoga I practice, focusing on my breath and really feeling my body as I flow through and hold poses really centres me.”



Halle went on to note that she has found her Re-spin Yoga Wheel useful during her time at home during the coronavirus lockdown, and encouraged her fans affected by similar scenarios to consider taking up yoga or similar meditative practices to help them maintain a sense of balance.



“Though I've been working with my energy for years, this work feels especially relevant and important right now. The current state of our country - and the world - makes it very easy to feel afraid, lost, and depressed,” the 53-year-old noted. “However, I think it's absolutely essential that we all find ways to establish calm within ourselves amidst the uncertainty, so that we can come together as Americans and fellow humans, to really listen to each other, to speak up, and to find the compassion for each other.”