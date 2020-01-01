NEWS Rebel Wilson was 'paid to be bigger' by movie bosses Newsdesk Share with :





Rebel Wilson has claimed she was "paid a lot of money to be bigger" by Hollywood executives.



The Australian actress has recently been slimming down and has dubbed 2020 her "year of health" in order to shed the pounds.



In an interview with British newspaper The Sun, Rebel revealed that she used to live an unhealthy lifestyle because she was paid to stay a larger size by Hollywood executives.



"I turned 40 as well in March and so I thought, this is gonna be it," she said. "This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits.



"It's not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number. It's more than that, it's about dealing mentally with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times, which kind of can mess with your head a bit."



Having established herself as a comedy star in films like Bridesmaids and Pitch Perfect, Rebel is now free to get fit - and wants to detail her health kick in a book.



"I'm just trying to work on the mental side and the physical job and doing a lot of personal training and, on the nutrition side like it's, it's cool... I should probably write a book at some point about it because people seem to be interested," the funnywoman added. "There's no real simple answer to it. I've been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy."