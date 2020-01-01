NEWS Ansel Elgort denies sexual assault allegations Newsdesk Share with :





Ansel Elgort has denied allegations he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old fan after befriending her on social media.



On Friday, a Twitter user named Gabby posted a photo of herself with the actor as part of a stunning allegation, which also included Snapchat screenshots of what appear to be direct messages between the pair.



Gabby claimed she was "sobbing in pain" during the alleged assault, and insisted: "He made me think this is how sex was supposed to be... I WASNT there in that moment mentally (sic). I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone I was in shock I couldn't leave."



She explained she was coming forward so she can "finally heal", adding her alleged encounter with the actor has left her suffering "panic attacks" that have forced her to seek out therapy.



However, in his own Instagram post on Saturday, Ansel confirmed the encounter happened, but insisted that their relationship was “legal and entirely consensual”.



“I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened,” the 26-year-old wrote. “I have never and would never assault anyone.



“What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship," the Baby Driver star continued, suggesting that a messy breakup was to blame for Gabby's ill-feelings.

“Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well,” Ansel explained. “I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.



“As I look back on my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted,” he admitted. “I am truly sorry.”