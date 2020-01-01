NEWS Alexandra Burke speaks up about music industry's racism Newsdesk Share with :





Former The X Factor U.K. winner Alexandra Burke has revealed she was ordered to 'bleach her skin' after finding fame in the 2008 season of the TV talent contest.



Speaking in a candid Instagram video, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter said was apprised that she would have to work '10 times harder than a white artist' as she began recording her debut album.



Delving into the microaggressions she experienced from various music label executives throughout her career, Alexandra explained she was even told to "smile more on Instagram because you come across as aggressive."



"The music industry is such a funny little place," she detailed. "I love singing, I love what I do but if it wasn't for the love that I have for music I definitely wouldn't be in this industry."



Alexandra said she confronted racism from the moment her career broke out: "I was told, 'Right, because you are black, you are going to have to work ten times harder than a white artist, because of the colour of your skin... You can't have braids, you can't have an afro.' You can't have anything that basically is my identity."



Alexandra said it was implied that unless she made such changes, she would not appeal to white audiences, recalling she was informed that: "'You have to have hair, for example, that appeals to white people so they can understand you better.''



She added: "That was so hard to digest. I was told to bleach my skin and that was something I refused to do."

Alexandra went on to urge fans to "speak your truth", adding: "That's all we've got. We have one life."