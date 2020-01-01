NEWS Drew Barrymore has 'zero baggage' from childhood Newsdesk Share with :





Drew Barrymore has declared she has no "daddy issues", despite her bizarre relationship with her father, hellraising actor John Barrymore.



Honouring her dad on Father's Day, the Music and Lyrics star took to social media and wrote: "My mom chose a wild card for my dad. He was a mad poet hedonist man child! But I understood that as a kid. Somehow I have zero baggage or dad issues."



The 45-year-old actress, who became emancipated from her parents when she was 14, didn't have a great relationship with her late dad.



"I think I would have liked to have a dad who didn’t look so out there," Drew inscribed below an image of her parents on her Instagram account. "Or who stayed. Or was capable of anything really. But his wildness runs through me. His gifts are here. His demons to overcome are mine to break!"



Drew is now mum to Olive, seven, and Frankie, six - her daughters from her marriage to ex-husband Will Kopelman. Reflecting on parenthood, she mused: "both my parents have played a major role in who I am as a parent. And none of it looks perfect. But it functions with so much love. And togetherness. And availability."



Adding that she is grateful for her less than perfect upbringing, Drew concluded: "I don’t have a picture of a dad today to show how great everything was. I have a picture to show what it was. And that is my story. And that is perfect in itself. My dad gave me the gift of life! A wicked sense of humor! And that wildness that I truly do cherish."