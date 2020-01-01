Amber Heard's bruises were 'sustained while Johnny Depp was out of the country'

Amber Heard was spotted with bruises while her ex-husband Johnny Depp was out of the country, according to a witness deposed by his legal team.

Trinity Esparza, the head concierge at Los Angeles' Eastern Columbia building, where Depp owns multiple units, claims she only saw hand marks on Heard's neck two weeks after the Pirates Of The Caribbean star allegedly threw a phone at her, reports Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper.

She states that she saw a mark on the left side of the Aquaman star's face, although Heard previously claimed the alleged assault injured the right side of her face. Esparza says she saw a bruise on Heard's cheek and two finger marks around her neck in June - two weeks after the alleged incident with the phone on 21 May.

"She dropped her keys down the elevator chute," she testified, explaining how Heard obtained the marks. "She had bruises on her neck and a Band-Aid."

Esparza also claims the 57-year-old actor wasn't even in the country when Heard was injured.

The actor’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, says the deposition proves Depp couldn't have injured his 34-year-old ex-wife, as she has claimed.

"It turns out, Amber Heard actually was damaged in June, 2016, with finger shaped marks on her throat, bandaged arm and a bruised left eye," he told the Mirror. "The one person we know did not do it is Johnny Depp, who had been on tour and out of the country for (two) weeks."

The new evidence comes as part of Trinity's deposition in Depp's $50 million (£40.5 million) defamation suit against the actress. Depp's legal team will also use her evidence in his libel suit against bosses at publishing company News UK over an article printed in The Sun. The actor is suing after editors at the British newspaper labelled him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article.