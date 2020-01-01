James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly suffers another miscarriage

Actor James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly Brook has suffered another heartbreaking miscarriage.

The Dawson's Creek star and his wife lost a baby in November, while he was a contestant on U.S. TV show Dancing With the Stars. He’s now revealed they've since suffered another blow in their attempts to expand their family.

Taking to Instagram, James wrote: "After suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November, we were overjoyed to learn we were pregnant. This time, we kept the news to ourselves.

"But last weekend, once again, 17 weeks in... the soul we'd been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body. We rushed @vanderkimberly to the hospital by ambulance for another harrowing night of blood transfusions. And as I stood by, grateful for the good people who navigated the maze of regulations to save her life - but helpless to do much for the woman I loved other than massage her feet and try to keep her warm (with my #DWTS robe, ironically) - something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: We've got to take better care of each other."

The couple, who married in 2010, share five children together, but have also now suffered five miscarriages in nine years.

James continued to tell fans that his world is pain right now.

“There's denial, shock, numbness, anger - all the old patterns we cling to when deep trauma is unearthed,” he wrote. “And there are no words to ease that pain... to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly.

"But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: How can we take better care of each other? And to all the families who have gone through this... you are not alone."