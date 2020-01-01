Jamie Foxx undergoing transformation to play Mike Tyson in new biopic

Jamie Foxx has showed off his impressive muscles on Instagram as he prepares to play boxer Mike Tyson in a new biopic.

The Oscar-winning actor shared a series of shirtless snaps flexing his biceps, and revealed he started his intense workout regime earlier this year.

"The transformation begins... “FINDING MIKE”. It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time... people always ask me when is it going to happen?... things have finally lined up..." Foxx wrote in the caption.

"The first but biggest task is to transform the body... with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing... like I said we have a ways to go… But I am prepared to get there! #swipeleft TYSON!"

Foxx had first revealed the pictures during his appearance on the Instagram Live series Catching Up with Mark Birnbaum, in which he also confirmed the movie was in the works.

The 52-year-old impersonated Tyson as part of his stand-up comedy routine early on in his career, and he told Birnbaum that doing biographies was "tough".

Tyson, 53, began his career in 1985 and ended it in 2005 with a record 50 wins, with 44 by knockout.

Foxx has enjoyed huge success with biopics - he won his Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Ray Charles in 2004’s Ray and he earned acclaim for playing homeless musician Nathaniel Ayers in The Soloist five years later.