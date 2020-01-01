Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock thank frontline workers during United We Sing special

Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock thanked frontline workers worldwide for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis during the United We Sing: A Grammy Tribute to the Unsung Heroes special on Sunday.

The two-hour CBS special followed Harry Connick Jr. and his filmmaker daughter Georgia, as they went on a road trip from New York City to Harry's hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Along the way, they met a number of 'heroes', from medical staff to supermarket workers, as Harry surprised them with messages from an array of stars, also including Tim McGraw and Queen Latifah.

Brad gave a special shoutout to Darnell Rudolph, a waste management worker in New Orleans, who wore a mask and gloves as he continued to clean the streets.

After Harry thanked him for everything that he does, the hitmaker brought up an iPad with Brad on conference call. Darnell gushed he "loves the work he did after (Hurricane) Katrina," as Brad admitted he "has such love for that city".

"You’re motivating us to keep up the great work," the star added.

Harry also visited Joy Palmer, a Regional Transit Authority manager who lost her husband to Covid-19 in March, and introduced her to Sandra - who said she "just wanted to take this time to thank you for your service and your contributions to keep everyone safe".

She continued that sometimes in isolation, "some people don’t realise how bright their light is," adding she has "love for New Orleans" because it's where her adopted son Louis was born.

The show, presented by officials at the Recording Academy and U.S. network CBS, raised money for various children's charities, including No Kid Hungry, as well as the Grammy organisation's MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to aid struggling musicians.