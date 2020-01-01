Kris Jenner slammed for snubbing ex Caitlyn in Father's Day tribute

Kris Jenner has been slammed by fans for excluding ex Caitlyn from a touching Father's Day tribute on social media.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated all the dads in her life, including her son Rob, her daughter Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, Kourtney's ex Scott Disick, Kylie's on-off partner Travis Scott, and Kim's husband Kanye West.

However, Caitlyn, who is father to her youngest children Kendall and Kylie, was noticeably absent from the collage shared online - and fans were quick to criticise the star for her "cruel intentions".

After attracting backlash, Kris swiftly removed the post, before uploading a modified version, which featured Caitlyn. She has yet to comment on the controversy.

While the mum-of-six, who officially divorced from the former sports star in 2015, was seemingly reluctant to honour Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce, with a Father's Day tribute, supermodel Kendall shared a touching post in honour of her dad.

Alongside a clip of a young Kendall sharing a sweet kiss with her father, as well as a snap of herself, Kylie and Caitlyn, she simply penned: "I love you."

Kendall also took to her Instagram Stories to share a tribute to mum Kris' first husband, the late Robert Kardashian, and wrote alongside a snap of him and his dog: "In honour of Father's Day. Robert Kardashian and his doberman."