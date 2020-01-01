Tiffany Haddish turned down role in Top Five

Tiffany Haddish turned down a role in Chris Rock's 2014 movie Top Five because it went against her morals.

The actress, who rose to fame with 2017's Girls Trip, has revealed she declined a role in a threesome scene in the comedy, which was written and directed by Rock, because it felt disrespectful and went against her standards.

"I remember that movie that Chris Rock did and it's like he meets the two girls and they have a threesome and then Cedric (the Entertainer) gets in there and he's supposed to 'blah' all over their faces..." she recalled to The Hollywood Reporter. "It was like, 'Tiffany, they're offering you the role.' And I was like, 'I don't want that role. I'm a stand-up comedian and I don't let people do that in my face in real life, so why would I do it in this movie?' Like, you ought to have a little bit of respect for me, period. God made this face for a reason, and you're not going to disrespect it.

"I feel like sometimes my representation tries to get me to go outside my lane, and if it is against my morals — and I do have some, I know I'm a little wild, but I do have standards — then somebody might get fired. It's like, I'm a company, I'm a brand, and if you try to go against the policy of the company, you might not need to be working here anymore."

The 40-year-old continued to explain that she mostly just stars in projects she's producing via her She Ready production banner as she's rarely inspired by the offers that come her way.

"The mama who's been through something, whose kid ends up being hurt in some way and fighting for justice. And the baby's sick or I'm trying to get out of jail," she said, recalling the offers. "Like, no, I'm not doing that. I know people who live that, I'm not doing it. Unless it's super, super good. The writing has to be impeccable. A lot of times it's telling these stories that could be powerful, but the writing (is usually) garbage."