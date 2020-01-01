Lin-Manuel Miranda: 'Hamilton is more significant in today's America'

Lin-Manuel Miranda believes his musical Hamilton has taken on a whole new significance in the wake of the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Miranda - who created and starred in the Tony-winning musical - opened up about the upcoming release of a recording of the stage show on Disney+ in a chat with WSJ magazine.

Reflecting on how the message of the production resonates in America amid ongoing social unrest, the star cited Farmer Refuted as the song most applicable to the current situation, with lyrics including, "chaos and bloodshed are not a solution".

"That is, to me, the dialogue that's happening now," he shared. "There's nothing new about what's happening. It's been interesting to see the different things that pop up, because I was trying to tell this specific story, but I was grabbing from the America I know. So it all hits in different ways, based on where America is."

The 40-year-old went on to reflect that amid protests against police brutality and systemic racism gripping the U.S. in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, he's "as OK and as fed up and as tired and as energised and as angry and... I'm where everybody else is."

And despite having a platform and a certain responsibility to lend his voice to the conversation, Miranda confessed it's not something he particularly enjoys.

"You want to put your energy into the thing you feel like you have a calling to do," he told the magazine. "I feel I'm much better at writing a show than I am writing a tweet. So you want to put all the energy there. But the world, in the shape it's in, doesn't allow for exclusively that."