Mark Hamill shares secret Star Wars voice roles

Mark Hamill has sent fans on a wild deep dive through the Star Wars film archives after revealing he had secretly voiced a number of characters in various movies.



The actor is famed for playing Luke Skywalker in the main Star Wars saga, but in the recently-released documentary series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, it was explained that Hamill had been recruited to bring the droid bartender EV-9D9 to life onscreen for season one, episode five of the hit TV spin-off show.



Hamill confirmed the news via a weekend Twitter post, as he shared a headline about his hitherto uncredited appearance in the Jon Favreau project.



The 68-year-old also teased followers about other voice roles he had quietly taken on within the Star Wars universe, some of which were attributed to a person named 'Patrick Williams'.



"Now that themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels (sic)," he wrote.



Tipping his hat to voice actor Matthew Wood, Hamill gave fans more clues on how to identify his previously hidden work:



"Thanks to matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams.TrueStory (sic)".



Avid fans of the franchise are now on a mission to identify the other Star Wars parts Hamill has secretly played over the years.