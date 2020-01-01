Batman director Joel Schumacher dies

Moviemaker Joel Schumacher has died at the age of 80 after losing a battle with cancer on Monday.

Tributes have been pouring in for Schumacher, who was most known for his work on Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, St. Elmo’s Fire, and A Time to Kill.

Kiefer Sutherland, who acted in Schumacher's 1987 vampire flick The Lost Boy‘s, mourned the loss of the director on social media, writing that the filmmaker's “joy, spirit and talent will live on in my heart and memory for the rest of my life.”

Sutherland's Lost Boys co-star, Corey Feldman credited Schumacher with trying to prevent his 'descent' into drugs. Tweeting in all caps, Feldman wrote: "SCHUMACHER SENT ME SUPPORTIVE MESSAGES RIGHT TIL THE END OF HIS LIFE."

Rob Lowe, the star of Schumacher's 1985 Brat Pack classic St. Elmo's Fire, honoured him in a statement released to Variety, saying: "He had extraordinary taste. The images from his films are timeless snapshots of their era. He was a larger than life original; I will never forget him."

Born in New York City, Schumacher started his career as a costume designer before making his directorial debut with TV movie Virginia Hill in 1974. Going on to work with some of the greatest names in Hollywood, Schumacher took over the Batman franchise when previous director Tim Burton left Warner Bros.

As well as his film oeuvre, the Hollywood luminary also directed some memorable music videos, including INXS' Devil Inside, the Smashing Pumpkins' The End is the Beginning is the End, and Kiss From a Rose for Seal. One of Schumacher's last times behind the camera was in 2013 when he directed two episodes of political drama House of Cards.