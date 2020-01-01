NEWS Alec Baldwin's dream year disrupted by coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :





Alec Baldwin has professed his frustrations at the Covid-19 pandemic, as it has delayed the best slate of projects he's had 'in years'.



The 62-year-old actor told The Hollywood Reporter 2020 was to be "one of the nicest years I can recall in terms of the mix and match of the types of material."



Explaining he had three projects lined up that were "very, very unique and great opportunities" the 30 Rock star expressed disappointment that "everything got blown to pieces" with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.



Among other projects, Baldwin had been due to work with director Joel Souza on a new Western feature called Rust.



Before the virus, his 2020 pipeline was also to include police thriller Blue Before Blood, and a TV adaptation of Aaron Sorkin play A Few Good Men.



Baldwin hoped to get his schedule back on track when lockdown restrictions are lifted, and noted that Rust is one of his major priorities: "Who I'm in first position to now and who I owe my fall schedule to now is being discussed. So Rust is either in the fall or soon thereafter," he anticipated.



Elsewhere in the interview, Baldwin admitted he couldn't wait to work with Souza once more after the pair teamed up together on 2019 cop drama Crown Vic.



"I love Joel's writing. Love is a word that is so overused, but I really do love his writing" Baldwin enthused, commenting he was drawn to Rust by Souza's script. "It wasn't even that I was looking to do a Western, I was just looking for something a little more cinematic with a little less talking" he added.