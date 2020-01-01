NEWS Golden Globe Awards moved to February Newsdesk Share with :





Officials at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are following the example set by the Oscars and Independent Spirit Awards and have moved their 2021 prizegiving.



The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards, which honours the best in film and television, will now be presented on 28 February, the same date vacated by the Oscars.



The decision to delay the annual ceremony was announced in a joint press statement by Hollywood Foreign Press Association, dick clark productions and NBC.



Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are still set to host the prizegiving, as per a previous announcement.



Usually held in early January, the Golden Globes are known as 'Hollywood’s Party of the Year'. The award's night is one of the biggest on the showbiz calendar for live viewing and highly anticipated among industry insiders and fans alike. Last year's telecast averaged a 4.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 18.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.



Last week, both the Academy Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards were moved from dates in February to the end of April as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which has frozen the globe's film industry for the last three months.



The British Academy Film Awards or BAFTA Film Awards also followed suit and has been pushed back to April.

The Critics’ Choice Awards and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival will also take place later than usual, in March 2021.