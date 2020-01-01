NEWS Workaholics episode featuring Chris D'Elia as sexual predator removed Newsdesk Share with :





An episode of TV series Workaholics, featuring comedian Chris D'Elia as a sexual predator, has been removed from streaming sites following allegations he had inappropriate relationships with underage girls.



D'Elia hit headlines last week after a Twitter user, named Simone Rossi, shared screenshots of alleged email exchanges between herself and the 40-year-old back in 2014, when she was just 16.



The correspondence suggests he was trying to solicit photographs of the teenager and arrange a meeting. The claims have prompted a number of anonymous women to come forward with their own allegations about D'Elia's inappropriate conduct.



The scandal has prompted bosses at Amazon Prime, Hulu and Comedy Central to pull an episode of Workaholics, in which D’Elia played the role of a child molester. The episode, titled To Friend a Predator, originally aired in 2011.



A representative for Comedy Central has confirmed to Variety that the episode is no longer available.



D'Elia has denied the allegations, telling TMZ he "never knowingly" pursued underage girls, adding: "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That's MY fault. I own it. I've been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."