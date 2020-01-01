Liz Hurley's ex Steve Bing dead at 55

Film producer Steve Bing, the father of Liz Hurley's son Damian, has died after reportedly jumping from a Century City building in Los Angeles on Monday afternoon.

The body of the 55-year-old film financier and philanthropist was found at 1pm local time.

Officials at the Los Angeles Police Department have not confirmed the dead man was Bing, due to protocol, but their description fits that of the producer.

Bing was also a real estate tycoon and multi-millionaire, and dad to daughter Kira from a romance with former professional tennis player Lisa Bonder.

He briefly dated Liz in 2001, after her split from long-term love Hugh Grant, which resulted in their son Damian, though Steve initially denied he was the boy's father until a DNA test proved he was. In 2019, both Damian and Kira won a legal fight againt their paternal grandfather Dr Peter Bing, who tried to cut the two out of his trust because they were born out of wedlock, attempting to clarify his interpretation of the term 'grandchild'.

As the founder of Shangri-La Entertainment, Bing helped finance films like The Polar Express, Beowulf, and Get Carter. He also wrote the screenplay for 2003 comedy Kangaroo Jack. He was working on an upcoming untitled Jerry Lee Lewis documentary at the time of his death.