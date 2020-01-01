Simon Pegg credits Mission: Impossible for saving him from alcoholism

Simon Pegg's family were on standby when he shot Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol in case he slipped up in his recovery from alcohol.

The 50-year-old has been a familiar face in the U.K. since the '90s, but became a global star after being cast as Tom Cruise's character Ethan Hunt's right-hand man Benji in 2006's Mission: Impossible III.

Before shooting began on the fourth instalment, Ghost Protocol, Simon faced up to his alcohol problem, and attended rehab centre The Priory.

"They (production team) made sure that my family was on standby to come out if needs be," he told The Sunday Times. "One of the problems you have as an actor sometimes is separation anxiety. You're away from your family a lot. I'd just had a baby and the thought of being away for a long time was troubling me, so they were just really helpful in making sure I was feeling happy and comfortable.

"By that time I was in a much, much better place. That film couldn't have come at a better time because I got in good shape and started to just have fun, working with Brad (Bird, director) and Tom. It was an adventure. We went to Prague and Dubai and Vancouver. It was part of my recovery, I think."

Simon last played Benji in 2018's summer smash Mission: Impossible - Fallout, and is slated for another two films in the popular franchise.

He added in the chat how Tom, in particular, has been a great support for him.

"I didn't ask who knew (about his alcoholism), but I think he did. He's always been very supportive," he shared.