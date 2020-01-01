Kiefer Sutherland and Matthew McConaughey lead tributes to Joel Schumacher

Kiefer Sutherland, Matthew McConaughey, and Michael Douglas have paid tribute to director Joel Schumacher following his death.

The filmmaker, who was known for films such as The Lost Boys, St. Elmo's Fire, Batman Forever, and Batman & Robin, passed away on Tuesday following a battle with cancer.

After the news of his death was made public, his close friends and actors issued statements paying tribute to him.

"His joy, spirit and talent will live on in my heart and memory for the rest of my life," his frequent collaborator Sutherland wrote on Twitter. "Joel gave me opportunities and lifelong lessons, making films such as The Lost Boys, Flatliners, A Time to Kill, and Phonebooth. His mark on modern culture and film will live on forever. I will miss you, my friend."

McConaughey credited Schumacher with kickstarting his career by casting him as the lead in 1996 film A Time to Kill.

"Joel not only took a chance on me, he fought for me. Knowing the studio might never approve a relatively unknown like myself for the lead in A Time to Kill," he told Variety. "I don't see how my career could have gone to the wonderful places it has if it wasn't for Joel Schumacher believing in me back then."

Douglas shared a photo from the set of 1993 film Falling Down on Instagram and wrote, "What a loss Joel, so talented and compassionate. Working with you on Falling Down was one of my best career experiences."

Jim Carrey, who worked with the director on Batman Forever and The Number 23, tweeted, "He saw deeper things in me than most and he lived a wonderfully creative and heroic life. I am grateful to have had him as a friend," while The Phantom of the Opera star Emmy Rossum wrote, "'I am in tears learning of Joel Schumacher's passing. He was a force. He was one of kind. Creative. Intense. Passionate. He played a huge part in the shaping of my life. I don't have the right words right now."

St Elmo's Fire star Rob Lowe told Variety the filmmaker seeing "things other could not" and believing he could play a bad boy, while Corey Feldman praised Schumacher on Twitter for trying to "prevent my descent" by firing him from The Lost Boys for using drugs and rehiring him on the condition he stayed sober.